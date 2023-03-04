PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PCH has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.17.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $225,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,462.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PotlatchDeltic news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 5,316 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $255,114.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,825.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $225,055.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,662 shares in the company, valued at $994,462.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

