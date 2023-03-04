ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Gap Up to $31.80

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.80, but opened at $32.57. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 820,485 shares.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth about $30,309,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 954,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,010,000 after acquiring an additional 701,601 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth about $7,009,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 244.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 115,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,739.2% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 136,075 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

