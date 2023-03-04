Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Position Reduced by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

PB opened at $72.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.78. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.69 and a twelve month high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PB. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

