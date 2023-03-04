Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Insider Sells $283,214.10 in Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Radian Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of RDN opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $314.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 62.39%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RDN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Compass Point lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 1,399.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.