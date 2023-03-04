Regina O. Sommer Sells 1,261 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:WEX opened at $196.28 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.70 and a 200-day moving average of $163.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.08.
WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.09.
WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.
