Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Century Aluminum’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Century Aluminum in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.
Century Aluminum Stock Up 3.0 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. State Street Corp grew its position in Century Aluminum by 87.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,814 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 471.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 1,107,112 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,880,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $17,607,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $12,649,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
