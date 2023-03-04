Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Century Aluminum’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Century Aluminum in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 3.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CENX opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.78 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $30.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. State Street Corp grew its position in Century Aluminum by 87.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,814 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 471.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 1,107,112 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,880,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $17,607,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $12,649,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

