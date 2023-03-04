Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Eight Capital issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WPM. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

