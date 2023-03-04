Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2027 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPMGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank analyst R. Hatch forecasts that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WPM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$56.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.18 and a quick ratio of 17.67. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$39.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.28. The company has a market cap of C$25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 24,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$1,344,952.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,645,102.53. In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.90. Also, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 24,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$1,344,952.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,645,102.53. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

