Robert W. Baird Boosts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $202.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $202.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.60.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $155.61 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $157.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The firm had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

