Ross Stores, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ross Stores in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $4.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ROST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

Ross Stores stock opened at $112.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.49. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $962,311,000 after buying an additional 1,619,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after buying an additional 1,557,688 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,218,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

