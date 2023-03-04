Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $55.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MEOH. Barclays upped their price target on Methanex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $54.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.62. Methanex has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $56.79.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. Methanex had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Methanex’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 34,223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Methanex by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Methanex by 65.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,846,000 after buying an additional 24,201 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

