Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target to $22.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of ALLO opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.81. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $17.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $42,183.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 583,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,602 shares of company stock worth $83,853 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,557,000 after purchasing an additional 560,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 61,259 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

