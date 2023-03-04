Royal Bank of Canada Raises Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $15.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HCAT. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

HCAT stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $788.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after purchasing an additional 636,395 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after buying an additional 73,852 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 96.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,928,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after buying an additional 948,234 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,439,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 587,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,204,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 294,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

