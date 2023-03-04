Royal Bank of Canada Raises Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $15.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HCAT. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Health Catalyst Stock Up 2.1 %
HCAT stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $788.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $27.98.
About Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.
