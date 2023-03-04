Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Price Target to $19.00

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Sotera Health from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sotera Health from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sotera Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.83.

NYSE SHC opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sotera Health by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 176,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sotera Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,429,000 after acquiring an additional 439,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

