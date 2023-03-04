Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Price Target to $19.00

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Sotera Health from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sotera Health from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sotera Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.83.
NYSE SHC opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.
