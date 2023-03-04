Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 219.15% from the stock’s previous close.

RSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of RSI opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $829.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,354,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,472.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,494,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,081.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,354,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,472.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

