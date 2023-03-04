Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

Salesforce (NYSE:CRMGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.73% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $186.43 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a PE ratio of 887.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.62.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.