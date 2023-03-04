Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.73% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $186.43 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a PE ratio of 887.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

