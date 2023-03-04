Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $225.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a PE ratio of 887.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.