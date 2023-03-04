Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $230.00 at Piper Sandler

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $171.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.62. The stock has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.76, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

