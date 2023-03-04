Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $235.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.62. The company has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total value of $136,372.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,453,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total transaction of $136,372.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,453,852.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,558. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.