Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $149.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.60.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

SRPT opened at $155.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.66. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.97. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,560,000 after purchasing an additional 131,308 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,923,000 after purchasing an additional 64,434 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,929,000 after purchasing an additional 324,418 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.