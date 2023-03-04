Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $226.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $226.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRPT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $155.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.97. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

