Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stake Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $10,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91.

