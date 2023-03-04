Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,661,000 after acquiring an additional 664,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,679,000 after acquiring an additional 658,951 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.