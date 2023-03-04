SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 790.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 103.7% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 52,176 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $60.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. SEI Investments’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 24.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 10,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $635,080.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $2,277,983.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,905,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,526,808.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 10,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $635,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at $388,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,502 shares of company stock valued at $8,589,453. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.