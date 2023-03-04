Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Shares Gap Down to $27.03

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.03, but opened at $25.88. Select Medical shares last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 42,701 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.51%. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 40.65%.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $3,809,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,919,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,617,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $24,027,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after buying an additional 762,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Select Medical by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,097,000 after buying an additional 676,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Select Medical by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,866,000 after buying an additional 266,914 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

