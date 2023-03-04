Sesen Bio, Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Sesen Bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sesen Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sesen Bio Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.83. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.

Sesen Bio’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, March 8th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 49,135 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 168,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cannell sold 53,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $31,698.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,313.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sesen Bio news, CFO Monica Forbes sold 61,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $36,498.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cannell sold 53,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $31,698.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,313.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,506 shares of company stock worth $111,219 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

