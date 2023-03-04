Short Interest in Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Grows By 57.1%

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the January 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 51,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 74,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

