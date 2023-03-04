Short Interest in Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Drops By 21.0%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 147.0 days.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANNSF opened at $149.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.97 and a 200 day moving average of $128.95. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $98.42 and a 12-month high of $166.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANNSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €148.00 ($157.45) to €153.00 ($162.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded Aena S.M.E. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €140.00 ($148.94) to €130.00 ($138.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aena S.M.E. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate Services, and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate Services segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

