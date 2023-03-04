Short Interest in Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Decreases By 41.2%

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the January 31st total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Amerigo Resources stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.00 million, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $49.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amerigo Resources will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.0222 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is 450.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

