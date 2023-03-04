Short Interest in ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Grows By 34.4%

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ANA Trading Up 2.2 %

ALNPY stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. ANA has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. ANA had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter.

ANA Company Profile

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

