Short Interest in Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Drops By 33.3%

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Up 1.6 %

AMNF opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

