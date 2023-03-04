Short Interest in Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Grows By 22.8%

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fagron Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARSUF opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. Fagron has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $18.37.

Get Fagron alerts:

Fagron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized medicine care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding. In addition, it supplies raw materials, utensils and equipment, semi-finished products, vehicles, and sterile and non-sterile compounded medicines.

Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.