Short Interest in Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Increases By 54.0%

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,500 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the January 31st total of 413,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 454.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LWSCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LWSCF opened at $8.04 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

