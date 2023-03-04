SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SLR Investment worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 614.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 105.7% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a market cap of $852.23 million, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.12. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $18.68.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 455.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Insider Transactions at SLR Investment

In other SLR Investment news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 59,400 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $892,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,249,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,804,891.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments. The company was founded in November 2007, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

