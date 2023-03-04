Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tigress Financial

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $302.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $298.00. Tigress Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Up 0.5 %

SNA stock opened at $250.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.50. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $259.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total transaction of $1,770,857.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,511 shares in the company, valued at $20,280,720.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $1,770,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,280,720.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,988 shares of company stock worth $6,238,801 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $112,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,284,000 after buying an additional 120,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,975,000 after buying an additional 114,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $20,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.