Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $180.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.75.

Snowflake Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $142.11 on Thursday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $246.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.19. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

