Snowflake’s (SNOW) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 51.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SNOW. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.75.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $142.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.19. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $246.52.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

