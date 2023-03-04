SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEDG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $269.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.65.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $326.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 168,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,860,000 after acquiring an additional 23,440 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 5,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,673,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,722,000 after purchasing an additional 101,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Articles

