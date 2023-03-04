Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) PT Lowered to $63.00

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWXGet Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $60.37 on Thursday. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 22.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 20.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 23.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

