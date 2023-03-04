Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) PT Lowered to $63.00

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.36% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.
Southwest Gas Trading Up 0.6 %
Southwest Gas stock opened at $60.37 on Thursday. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas
Southwest Gas Company Profile
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
