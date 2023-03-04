Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $120.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPLK. BTIG Research raised their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Splunk to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.52.

Splunk Price Performance

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $100.75 on Thursday. Splunk has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $150.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.92 and its 200 day moving average is $88.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Featured Stories

