Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Lifted to “Buy” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $140.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.73.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $123.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.64 and a 200 day moving average of $94.40. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $160.06.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 12.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,199,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 2,971,063 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $123,027,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,848,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,717,000 after purchasing an additional 707,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,739,000 after purchasing an additional 695,004 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

