Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Update

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the January 31st total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ FUND opened at $8.80 on Friday. Sprott Focus Trust has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $9.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03.

Sprott Focus Trust Dividend Announcement

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

