Stacy Murray Sells 8,494 Shares of Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA) Stock

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of Avantax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $246,665.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,110 shares in the company, valued at $90,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AVTA opened at $27.92 on Friday. Avantax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Avantax had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 46.26%. The business had revenue of $172.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Avantax’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avantax, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Avantax from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Avantax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

