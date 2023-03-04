Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) SVP Sells $221,269.13 in Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $164.19. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.97.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,147.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 634,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,653,000 after purchasing an additional 583,489 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. American Trust lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

