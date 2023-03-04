Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $136.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.14 and a 200-day moving average of $98.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.