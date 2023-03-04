Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SCM opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $296.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.26. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 216.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter worth $111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

