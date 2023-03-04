Stephen Hoge Sells 1,072 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $147,968.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,629,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,855,148.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50.

Moderna Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $143.20 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.86.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

