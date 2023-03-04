Steven R. Bower Sells 2,400 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stock

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $263,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EnPro Industries Price Performance

NPO opened at $111.41 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $127.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of EnPro Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after acquiring an additional 556,751 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $40,761,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,342,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,318,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,265,000 after buying an additional 146,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.