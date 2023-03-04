StockNews.com Lowers Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.79.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04.

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $32,108.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 624,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,166.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 854,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,523.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $32,108.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 624,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,166.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,069 shares of company stock worth $139,409 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. ECP ControlCo LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,493,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after buying an additional 2,082,455 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 263.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,051,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,958,000 after buying an additional 1,487,039 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 159.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,003,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 1,232,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,827,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,301,000 after buying an additional 1,128,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

