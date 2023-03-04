StockNews.com Lowers Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.67.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $90.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $119.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.27.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Darrell Thomas acquired 700 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at $227,803.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,227,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,662,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after acquiring an additional 229,438 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,919,000 after acquiring an additional 136,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

